The votes are in: Clear Lake's South Shore Donut Company has earned the top spot as the best donut shop in Iowa in the America's Sweetest Bakery competition.
Not only that: out of over a thousand competing bakeries, they also earned a place in the overall top 7 in the nation.
South Shore Donut Company, which is owned by Whitney and John Mixdorf, announced the news on their Facebook page Friday afternoon:
State-level winners in the competition receive support from Dawn Foods, the national bakery manufacturer who organizes the competition, to promote their bakeries in their local areas.
You have free articles remaining.
This competition isn't the only reason South Shore Donut Co. has been in the local news as of late. In late September, they took a day to donate a portion of sales to Carson King's University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital fundraiser, which played an important part in saving their daughter's life. They were able to donate nearly a thousand dollars to the cause that Saturday, about ten times the amount they had initially anticipated.
“We have been incredibly honored to win a couple of local/regional awards for 'Best Donuts,' but winning the Top Donut Shop in Iowa title would be amazing," Whitney Mixdorf had said as voting was still underway. "This would put us on all sorts of 'What To Do In Iowa' blogs and lists, Iowa Donut Trails etc, and that would be great for not only us but the entire tourism industry in Clear Lake."
Now that they've won that trophy, it looks like the shop -- and the community -- have much more to look forward to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.