Give me 50 CCs of hot fudge, stat!

North Iowans have a new way to combat the sticky summer weather. Sweet Rescue is an ice cream truck ready to treat your emergency cravings.

Dali and Alex Cansino are the owners and operators of the delicious delivery system. "We got started a couple years ago, but only for a month or so. I had twin babies and spent a lot of time in Des Moines. They were premature, so we didn't have much time," she says.

The couple spends their days moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, always on the lookout for hungry kids and adults.

"My mom and dad own The Happy Donkey and Lulu's. Everyone knows me from Mr. Taco in the mall," Cansino explains. "My dad and us, we had the truck all ready to go up at our house in Northwood. And now we are serving ice cream."

The truck itself is a converted ambulance, painted cheerfully with treats and the Sweet Rescue logo. Classic ice cream truck music like Pop-Goes-The-Weasel tinkles merrily from the rooftop speakers.

Dad, Luis Victorino, owns and operates The Happy Donkey Tequila Bar, Lulu's Margaritas Bar and Grill and the Mr. Taco truck. He had the idea for an ambulance turned ice cream truck after seeing other repurposed trucks operating in Honduras and Guatemala.

"I saw the truck sitting at the fire station for sale about 4 years ago and I couldn't say no. It was mostly empty, so I can just put in my 3 compartment sinks and freezer and everything for food safety, Victorino says.

All it takes is a wave from the side of the street to get the Cansino's to make a stop in your area. The ice cream truck has its own Facebook page called Sweet Rescue and if you'd like to book the truck for a party or event, you can call 507-402-4468.

For more app-savvy treat lovers, the truck also operates a Snapchat account called Sweet Rescue Ice Cream Truck where you can see frozen delights for sale as well as track the truck with Snapchat's real-time location map.

"It's nice that people can follow us as we drive around Mason City. They know when we're in their area and they can come out to meet us," Cansino says.

There are plans to visit festivals, fairs and events all over the area, but for now, neighborhood tours are a good way to get warmed up for the season.

"We do birthday parties at a house, events and company picnics. Businesses call to get the truck out for their employees when it's hot, too. Anyone can reserve for us to come to them."

Sweet Rescue has lots of treats for sale. There are classic orange push-ups, Snicker bars, and even scooped ice cream for banana splits. "Parents like ice cream as much as kids do. They like to tell about when the ice cream truck came to their neighborhood when they were kids too," says Cansino.

In a nod to the family's proud Hispanic heritage there are plenty of familiar flavors. Coconut, lime, mango and other tasty paletas are just like popsicles with flavors that are known to refresh and delight.

"I love seeing people's faces when we pull up." she said. "Kids and grown-ups. Everyone is so excited for ice cream."

Dali is one of three sisters and a twin to Annette. Her sister Rosita lives in Des Moines, but all of the girls spent at least some time working in kitchens and restaurants with mom and dad. "I wanted to have my daughters be a part of the business, but they all have their own lives. They worked hard with me," Luis says of his family. His brother manages the Happy Donkey Tequila Bar on Federal Plaza.

Dali and Alex have a six-year-old son in addition to ten-month-old twins, but not much holds them back. "We go out in all kinds of weather. "Its best when it's hot, but people don't care if it's raining. They just want ice cream."