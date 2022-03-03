Suspended Davenport teacher going to prison for sex abuse of child

Aformer teacher for the Davenport and Rock Island-Milan school districts and one-time candidate for the Bettendorf school board is going to prison for the rape of a child, according to military officials.

In a general court martial convened this week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Gary L. Goins was convicted by a military judge of multiple charges, pursuant to a plea.

Goins, 40, was convicted of one count of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 12 and 15, three counts of sexual abuse of a child involving sexual contact and one count of sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communication.

In military court, charges are called "specifications," and at least one such charge states that Goins committed "rape and sexual assault of a child."

He also was convicted as part of his plea to obstructing justice.

Goins was sentenced to 42 months confinement; his rank was reduced from E-6 to E-1, and he is to be dishonorably discharged from the service. Information on where he will serve his sentence was not immediately available Thursday.

Captain Perianne Duffy, of the public affairs office at Fort Bragg, said of the additional military disciplinary action: "It's a huge reduction in rank — a huge demotion. It's taking your whole career away."

A staff sergeant with the Security Assistance Training Company, Goins was hired by the Davenport School District in August 2013 and most recently taught at the elementary school in Walcott. He previously was a teacher in Rock Island, was active in Boy Scouts and is a certified wrestling official, according to the biography he supplied when running for the Bettendorf School Board in 2019.

He was suspended from his teaching job after charges were filed in March 2021.

The assaults occurred in December 2020 while Goins was serving, though the Army has not disclosed whether he was serving in the United States or was on deployment outside the country.

On or about Dec. 24, 2020, Goines sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 12 and 15, initiating intercourse, according to military records.

Charges stated that he sent a text message to the minor "communicating indecent language." The Army says Goins texted the minor, saying "I'm sorry you are so sexy," "You are sexy," and "When was the last time you had sex?'"

Another charge accused Goins of giving alcohol to a minor, while the third charge accused him of directing the minor to delete text messages between them.

A final charge was the result of Goins lying to a Diplomatic Security agent when he claimed he did not have the minor's cell phone number, then lying again when he told the agent the minor voluntarily entered a bathroom with him.

Mike Vondran, spokesperson for the Davenport School District, said Thursday that he was not able to immediately confirm whether Goins had been permanently dismissed.

