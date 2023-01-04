Suspect still at large after Tuesday robbery in Mason City

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed Casey's General Store on North Federal Avenue at gun point Tuesday night.

According to the Mason City Police Department, the robbery at 813 N. Federal Ave. was reported to police at 9:39 p.m. No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male around six-feet tall. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the man. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

