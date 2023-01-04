Suspect still at large after Tuesday robbery in Mason City

MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed Casey's General Store on North Federal Avenue at gun point Tuesday night.
According to the Mason City Police Department, the robbery at 813 N. Federal Ave. was reported to police at 9:39 p.m. No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken according to police.
The suspect is described as a white male around six-feet tall. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the man. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Photos: East Park Gardens in Mason City
East Park Gardens (3).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (4).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (5).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (6).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (7).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (8).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (9).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (10).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (11).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (12).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (13).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (14).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (15).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (16).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (17).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (18).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (19).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (20).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (21).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (22).jpg
A bumblebee hangs out on a flower in the East Park gardens.
Lisa Grouette
East Park Gardens (23).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Access to
newspapers.com archives dating back two years. The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
Stacy and Justin Douglas purchased and plan to restore two Airstreams that turned out to be time capsules. The Airstreams belonged to the same owner and had been parked for 30 years. When the new owners stepped inside, they discovered both travel trailers contained the previous owner's personal belongings, including a pair of tennis shoes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!