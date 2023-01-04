 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Suspect still at large after Tuesday robbery in Mason City

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed Casey's General Store on North Federal Avenue at gun point Tuesday night.

According to the Mason City Police Department, the robbery at 813 N. Federal Ave. was reported to police at 9:39 p.m. No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken according to police.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The suspect is described as a white male around six-feet tall. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the man. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Stacy and Justin Douglas purchased and plan to restore two Airstreams that turned out to be time capsules. The Airstreams belonged to the same owner and had been parked for 30 years. When the new owners stepped inside, they discovered both travel trailers contained the previous owner's personal belongings, including a pair of tennis shoes. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News