Suspect in Mason City standoff facing numerous felonies

A Mason City man is looking at multiple felonies after area law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff residence on the 300 block of First Street Northwest in Mason City on Friday.

Police on the scene said that around 1 p.m., an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Cody Dakin, 27, whose drivers license is suspended, and a brief chase ensued.

Dakin vehicle

Mason City police and an Iowa State Patrol officer approach the vehicle they say Cody Dakin crashed after leading troopers on a brief chase on Friday afternoon.

At some point during the chase, Dakin apparently exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle to crash into a tree at the corner of North Madison Avenue and First Street Northwest.

Police say he then entered a nearby duplex through the back, where he apparently holed up in the attic for over three hours. A police report lists Dakin's address as 321 First Street Northwest, which is the west unit of the duplex, however officers on the scene stated that Dakin did not live there.

A search warrant of the vehicle turned up a stolen, loaded gun and five grams of methamphetamine. Dakin, who has previous felony convictions is not permitted to be in possession of firearms.

Back fence of Dakin house

Mason City police officers and Iowa state troopers convene near the back of a residence on Friday afternoon, where standoff suspect Cody Dakin was said to be hiding. A trooper witnessed Dakin enter the house after fleeing on foot when a brief car chase ended in a crash.

Officers surrounded the house and used a loud speaker to instruct Dakin to exit the property, eventually calling in his mother and sister to assist in persuading him to surrender.

After negotiations failed, state troopers could be seen breaking windows and firing canisters of teargas into the home.

Teargas

An Iowa state trooper shoots a canister of teargas into a home on the 300 block of First Street Northwest on Friday, during a three-hour standoff. The suspect, Cody Dakin, was ultimately apprehended without incident.

Shortly after the canisters were dispensed, Dakin emerged from the property and was taken into custody without incident. He was treated by EMTs on the scene after getting sick outside of the house and noting shortness of breath. 

No other occupants appeared to be inside the duplex during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Mason City Police Department, Mason City Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene. 

Dakin arrest

An Iowa State Patrol officer assists an ailing, handcuffed Cody Dakin who was driven from a Mason City residence with teargas after he had holed up inside the house for three hours on Friday afternoon. Dakin surrendered peacefully and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Dakin faces felony charges of eluding while participating in a felony, controlled substance violation, dominion or control of a firearm as a felon, and trafficking a stolen weapon used in a crime. Alongside the felony charges, Dakin was charged with misdemeanor interference with official acts and cited for multiple driving offenses.

In February, Dakin was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a second-offense eluding charge stemming from a brief chase that took place on Dec. 31, 2021. His first eluding charge was in July 2021, tied to an attempted burglary for which Dakin was convicted and also sentenced to jail time.

Dakin is being housed at the Cerro Gordo County Jail with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

