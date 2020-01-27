‘Surging’ Klobuchar urges Iowans to be jurors in caucuses, election

“I don’t know what will happen next week,” she said in a post-house party interview, “but there is a chance we’ll be in until Saturday. We’ll just have Sunday” to campaign in Iowa ahead of the Monday night caucuses.

“That’s just how it is,” Klobuchar said, “We’re going to find innovative ways to talk to Iowans.”

The house party hosted by Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis and her husband, Mark, came together in less than 24 hours after Klobuchar learned the Senate would adjourn earlier than expected Saturday. The fact so many people turned out on short notice “tells us that what we’re feeling is real.”

What she’s telling Iowans this weekend in a whirlwind of events is that while she is sitting as a juror in the impeachment trial, Iowa Democratic caucusgoers are being called on to render a verdict on President Donald Trump.

Many of the things being talked about in the impeachment proceedings, “really go to where you are the juror and that is this election.”