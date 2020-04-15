Surge in Iowa jobless claims proves frustrating all around

One of the governor’s disaster orders closed salons. A cosmetologist for 22 years, the only hair Seagren has cut in the past three weeks has been her son’s.

“It’s hard on all of us,” she said, referring to friends in the trade who are out of work because of the orders that closed a variety of other business, too. “We’re used to working, to being around people.”

Workers like Seagren, who rents a chair in a Coralville salon, make money only when they are cutting and styling hair. Restaurants, she noted, can do some business through drive-up and deliveries, “but we’re virtually making no money.”

She’s not alone. Legislators say they are hearing from hundreds, probably thousands, of self-employed people, independent contractors, gig workers and other Iowans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Iowa Workforce Development systems to process jobless claims isn’t set up to handle applications from people like them who don’t pay into the unemployment insurance system.

“I 100 percent understand that this is uncharted territory,” Seagren said. “But with technology, it seems it would be easy to change things.”

Townsend wishes.