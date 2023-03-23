Surf Ballroom and Museum accepts Iowa Tourism's 2023 Outstanding Attraction award
The Surf Ballroom and Museum has been named Iowa Tourism’s 2023 Outstanding Attraction during a kickoff ceremony for the 2023 Iowa Tourism Conference Wednesday.
Attractions competed under a number of criteria, including; supporting and growing tourism in Iowa, originality and creativity in overcoming their challenges and innovation in developing new tourism markets, unconventional approaches to old markets or new technology uses.
A Facebook post by the Surf Ballroom celebrating the achievement states: "For 75 years, the Surf has been where music lives thanks to the many who have rallied around and supported our historic gem. Much like a rising tide, these countless illustrations of support have built up over time lifting us up in times of need and creating a positive energy and momentum throughout our great community."
"We enthusiastically look forward to Clear Lake’s Destination Iowa projects planned for the surrounding Surf District neighborhood that will create a true destination for travelers, complete with an enhanced Music Enrichment Center for improved educational experiences, a boutique hotel, streetscape enhancements and waterfront connections. This project is sure to draw even more people to Clear Lake and north Iowa when it’s complete."
Winners receive an official logo stating they are a Winner of 2023 Iowa Tourism Award for use on advertising collateral, brochures and websites and will be recognized in the Iowa Tourism Office’s e-newsletter, on traveliowa.com and in a statewide press release.