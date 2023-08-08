At the Aug. 8 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported he had received a few complaints about law enforcement coverage in Riceville during the Wapsi Days celebration.

Beaver indicated the complaint was that there was too much of a law enforcement presence.

“But it was a safe, family friendly Saturday,” Beaver said. “State patrol was around and assisted just in having a presence…. I asked for them to be up here and they sent a trooper, so it wasn’t like we overwhelmed the place. We don’t do that, but we have to make it a safe event for everyone.”

Beaver was not sure what kind of presence Howard County had.

“It went well,” Beaver said. “Nobody got arrested Saturday night, so that was the goal. There were no car accidents and everybody I think had a pretty good time. The park was full.”

According to Beaver, the Mitchell County Fair also went well.

“The fair was good,” Beaver said. “There were a lot of people there, so that was good for everybody at the fair.”

“I think it turned out very well with the free fair,” Supervisor Todd Frein added. “I think they’re going to try again next year and make sure this was for real. That was very well attended.”

“I was there three times, and every time it was busy,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry.

Beaver reported there were no major issues, but that with that many people in attendance, there would always be a few problems.

Supervisor Sydney Hartogh praised the nightly grandstand events and the fireworks show.

• In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported his department was having difficulty with its telephone service.

Brumm indicated the paving had been completed in Worth County, and work would then continue in Mitchell County later in the week or the following week.

“And I’m going to call later on today to find out where our annual road striping project is,” Brumm said. “The contractor was awarded, but I’m sure they’re pretty busy – I thought they’d be in the end of July, but here we are early August and we haven’t heard anything from them yet.”

The 28E agreement for the Stacyville project was also discussed. “We’ll see if the grant comes through for us,” Brumm said.

Brumm reported his department had been asked to participate in a farm safety event at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Brumm said he would send a dump truck and a motor grader, along with a couple of operators.