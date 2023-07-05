Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington informed county supervisors during their July 3 meeting public forum that he will bring amendments to county security policy to them for their review at an upcoming meeting.

He said it will help provide reinforced protections to the county’s information technology infrastructure by addressing the human element. He noted that it could provide means for terminating access to the county server for county employees or others with access when an individual is charged with various criminal offenses.

“It’s unfortunate we have to think that way, but data recovery can be expensive,” said Buffington, calling it a safeguard in the modern age of information hacking and cyber-attacks, but added a hopeful note. “I anticipate never having to use it.”

Buffington said the security policy would be sent to all department heads and brought before the board of supervisors in the near future.

As for how any new security policy could apply to members of the board of supervisors, Buffington said that as elected officials that would be an entirely different matter, noting malfeasance and other offenses would likely need to be demonstrated.

Road repairs

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed the board that a section of County Road B55/160th Street, known as the Corwith blacktop, was reopened recently after being closed for about a week. A hole had developed in the middle of the south lane between James and Iowa Avenues. It was approximately three feet deep and eight feet around, extending slightly into the north lane, according to Purvis. The hole was found directly over a culvert, which was not damaged.

Purvis said it was determined the hole likely resulted from a compaction issue. After crews dug out the area, rebar reinforcement was added on the outside and grout on the inside of the new gravel patch of roadway there, which received a chloride treatment.

“Either this fall or next spring, we’ll try to (concrete) patch it back,” said Purvis. In the meantime, county crews will continue to monitor the gravel patch for any issues.

Courthouse construction

Purvis also provided a brief update on the progress of construction work of Dean Snyder Construction on the courthouse east atrium entrance, northwest tower, and building exterior. He noted that the scaffolding went up recently for brick work on the courthouse and tower.

“It’s getting really close to getting the windows installed,” Purvis said. “I think right now, they’re just waiting on some limestone.”

Purvis also cited handrails being installed on both sides of the east-side sidewalk entrance for ADA accommodation.

In addition, Purvis noted that the replacement culvert pipe was received for the damaged portion of Vail Avenue, between 120th and 130th Streets. That is where a culvert collapsed after heavy rain last month, forcing a road closure.

Possible paving project

Tim Anderson informed supervisors of a proposed paving project at the 545 State Street building, noting that the old creamery owners are seeking for one block of alleyway between 5th and 6th Streets in Garner to be paved. Anderson noted it is the only alley in the commercial area of the city that is not paved. He provided a total $88,000 estimated cost for a paving project, in which the city would be projected to pay half the cost and other property owners would fund the other half based upon their linear feet in the alley.

Anderson said it would be nice to have that last block paved, especially when adjoining property owners there are largely supportive of it. He said a total of five property owners would be impacted. Anderson was garnering input from each of those property owners prior to taking any proposal to the city council.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman informed supervisors that amendments will need to be made to the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. She said it is not typical and is due to the many projects that the county has been undertaking recently. She cited the east-side vestibule entrance and HVAC projects, a conservation board project, and Hancock County’s recently signed 28E sharing agreement with Winnebago County for its sanitarian position, currently held by Chris Heyer.

“We just need to match the budget to what’s truly out there,” Eisenman said.

In other business, supervisors approved:

Right-to-use lease asset policy that requires reporting above $50,000.

Fireworks display permit application of Save the Lake (Crystal Lake) for July 4 with a rain date of July 7.