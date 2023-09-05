At the Sept. 5 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Economic Development Commission (MCEDC) Director Jenny Backer spoke about Home Base Iowa incentives.

According to its website, Home Base Iowa is directly integrated into IowaWORKS, the state’s largest jobs bank and home of tools for finding careers across Iowa. Veterans can find one-on-one career assistance, while Iowa employers will gain access to powerful tools and a database of skilled veteran resumes.

“Home Base Iowa was here a couple of months ago,” Backer said. “And they were talking that we still needed to provide them with requirements to be a Home Base Iowa community in Mitchell County. And so what we came up with and my board passed was that we needed to still provide an incentive (as a requirement).”

For the incentive, it is proposed Mitchell County grant an additional $1,000 in down payment assistance towards the purchase of a home. Criteria must be met, including valid paperwork stating honorable discharge. The veteran must purchase a home in Mitchell County.

Backer also mentioned Home Base Iowa road signs. In 2015 or 2016, three Home Base Iowa signs were put up. A fourth sign is proposed for Riceville at a cost of around $70.

“What I’m looking for today is approval that – when and if we have individuals moving to Mitchell County – that you guys would support and fund this incentive,” Backer told the Board of Supervisors. “And then also if you guys could fund that additional sign that would be really great.”

The Board of Supervisors approved both the incentive and the road sign.

Another requirement for Home Base Iowa was to have a ceremony or dedication, which Backer would soon have scheduled.

• In other business, Backer reported MCEDC had two Construction Loan Program (CLP) applications approved by its board the previous week. She was seeking final approval from the Board of Supervisors.

This loan program is available to help with construction projects. CLP is intended to be incentive financing which will assist businesses, individuals, or organizations with building projects located in Mitchell County. The main goal is to provide funds to improve the economic base and the appearance of Mitchell County.

CLP funds are for construction of new, expansion, rehabilitation, or renovated building(s). Loans can range from a small portion of the project cost to a larger share. The match requirement is at least 2:1 (two dollars of non-CLP program funds for every dollar of CLP funds). CLP funds provide only a small portion of the total project cost.

Private financing and equity contributions provide the greatest share and are required. The Board of Supervisors has determined that loans will carry a 0% interest rate. One loan will be permitted per individual, business, entity, etc. at a time. Also, only one loan per project. Once the loan is repaid, applying for a new loan will be permitted. CLP funds are limited. Disbursement of CLP funds will be based on the CLP fund balance, and goals of the program.

For more information contact Backer at 641-732-4790 or visit the MCEDC website: https://www.mcedciowa.com/financial-resources.

“There are two different things in regards to the (CLP), and one of them has to do with we’re helping to build things and getting more property tax within the system,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry. “The other part of it is that by what we’re loaning out – and these people have to pay this money back – we’re getting a guarantee that they’re going to actually be using stuff within Mitchell County, materials, contractors, banks, that type of thing....

“By us investing the money into these projects we’re guaranteeing that there’s going to be business generated out of Mitchell County, which generates more local option sales tax.”

Supervisor Mike Mayer offered one complaint about CLP.

“Something I don’t like about them is, like I said before, I think they should be income based,” Mayer said. “Look at the size of these projects. You think they would’ve happened without this incentive? Yes.

“It should be to help people that need help.”

Wherry reiterated his belief that the CLP program helps keep materials and contractors local.

“By us incentivizing this and just loaning this out, we’re getting the guarantee that they’re actually doing some business in Mitchell County, and using our people here,” Wherry said.

The two applications for the CLP program were both approved, with Wherry and Supervisors Sydney Hartogh and Todd Frein voting yes and Mayer and Supervisor Mark Hendrickson voting no.

• Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported that a deputy had hit a deer on a gravel road with what Beaver described as a relatively new vehicle. The vehicle is in the shop and Beaver said he would get estimates for repairs that day. The vehicle will be out of commission for seven to 10 days.

“It’s the price of doing business, but you hate to get that call,” Beaver said.