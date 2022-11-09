 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supervisors accept Kingland bid for MC secondary roads building

  Updated
  • 0
Supervisors accept Kingland bid for MC secondary roads building

The fourth Cerro Gordo County Secondary Roads maintenance building will begin in April on this North Illinois lot across from Asbury Park in Mason City.

 Mary Loden Globe Gazette

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors awarded Kingland Construction with the contract to build the County Secondary Roads Mason City Building on North Illinois Avenue.

Kingland was the lowest bidder with a base bid of $2,870,000.

Four other companies bid on the project. Henkel Construction Company bid $3,045,000; Dean Snyder Construction bid $3,122,400; King Construction bid $3,239,815 and Jensen Builders Ltd. bid $3,598,000.

The new 120-foot by 175-foot structure had a projected construction cost of $3.1 million. Supervisor Chris Watts said the building cost will be funded by money received through the American Rescue Funds Act of 2021.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“I did reach out to Kingland and they've got a preliminary list of suppliers and subcontractors,” said Gary Anderson of SA Architects. “They're still working through some things but …I feel comfortable with with who they have.”



After the bid was approved Anderson said he could get the contract sent out that afternoon to give Kingland time to, “...get their bonds organized and get everything in place to where, I would think, a lot of stuff would get ordered before the end of the year for pricing.”

Anderson said that if everything stays on track the new secondary roads maintenance building site preparation could begin in April 2023, with the building going up in May or June.

As for the two secondary roads maintenance buildings started this summer, Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said, “We are in the process of slowly moving stuff into Ventura. We have to get one thing corrected before the state electrical inspector authorizes occupancy, but we're putting non-vital things in there.”

Billings said Ventura will be fully operational in the very near future. They are currently working on moving a few hundred tons of salt and sand mix from the Mason City site on Lark Avenue to the new salt bunker in Ventura.

Kingland is currently enclosing the new secondary roads maintenance building in Thornton so they will be able to continue inside work throughout the winter.

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

