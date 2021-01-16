Superintendent: Clear Lake snow days could turn into virtual learning days

Snow days, like the one on Friday, may become a thing of the past for students and teachers in the Clear Lake Community School District.
That’s with much credit to the online learning options the district put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, Superintendent Doug Gee told the Clear Lake Board of Education Tuesday evening.
“We’re now in that realm where we can do the e-learning and so now would be a good time to be prepared to be able to do that,” he said. “I think the days of, and some kids are probably disappointed in this, but the days of snow days are going to be less and less.”
While the school board didn’t take any official action related to snow days, Gee outlined his preference for handling them this year and next after the question was posed by school board member Chad Kuhlers.
He said after discussions with the schools’ principals, the first snow day would likely be one where the district “would just not try to do anything,” but the next one, he’d like to be prepared for a virtual school day.
“I think that’s what we might want to do and that’s something we would talk about as an administrative team,” he said.
That will likely be how the district handles it next year, too, Gee said, but a lot of it will depend on how prepared the schools are for the weather event and the dynamics of the school year.
Clear Lake isn’t the only district that has considered e-learning days in North Iowa.
Although in-person classes were canceled Friday for many — if not all — of the schools in North Iowa, Central Springs, Forest City, Mason City and West Hancock school districts had e-learning, virtual or remote learning days.
Last March, when Clear Lake was forced to close its facilities due to the pandemic, the district set up its students and staff for virtual learning.
All students from kindergarten to 12th grade had access to either a Chromebook or iPad, and families without internet were provided access through CL Tel, a local broadband internet, phone, TV and security provider.
In July, the school board approved the district’s return-to-learn plan, which provides in-person learning for students but gives them the option to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 8% of Clear Lake's students are learning remotely, including 43 at the elementary, 23 at the middle school and 57 at the high school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, but that doesn’t include the students who are learning remotely while they’re quarantining or isolating due to the coronavirus.
For teachers, that has meant working with remote learners and in-person students simultaneously from their classrooms through various technology.
Students in sixth through 12th grade already have school-issued devices that they take home, and although elementary-aged students use devices in school, they’d likely be given a packet to complete during virtual learning days.
“We use them so much in the classroom that to send them home and to have them not bring them back the next day that would be problematic, so they’ve put together work based around essential standards for practice,” said Sally Duesenberg, Clear Creek Elementary principal.
Although a snow day can be a welcome break for students and teachers, too many of them can force districts to add days onto the school year, cutting into summer vacation, in order for schools to reach the required 1,080 hours of annual instructional time.
In the 2017-2018 school year, the Clear Lake school district had six snow days and nine early dismissals or late starts due to the weather. In 2018-2019, it had nine snow days and five early-outs or late starts; and in 2019-2020 before the school closed on March 16 due to COVID-19, it had two snow days and two early dismissals or late starts because of weather, Gee said.
Because of the snow days in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, Clear Lake eliminated early-outs in the spring to make up time. School ended as scheduled in 2018, but the district had to make up three days in 2019.
The topic of snow days came up after Gee presented the proposed 2021-2022 calendar to the school board.
The proposed calendar, which will be voted on in February, comprises 177 instructional days and 1,149 instructional hours, which is 69 hours more than required by the state of Iowa.
The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year is set for Monday, Aug. 23, which is the earliest it’s allowed to start.
Gee said the calendar committee, which met Monday, suggested adding a no school day the Friday after parent-teacher conferences in October to give students and teacher a break after a long week. He said the addition wouldn’t lengthen the school year.
Historically, there are no days off between Labor Day and Thanksgiving break, and he said it can be taxing on the district’s workforce, especially during years like this one, where teachers are juggling in-person and virtual learning as well as new sanitization requirements due to COVID-19.
There will be a Thanksgiving break, a winter break and a spring break, according to the proposed calendar, which is in line with the North Iowa Area Community College and Mason City Community School District’s calendars.
The last day of school is on May 24, 2022, with graduation on May 22, 2022 — the week before Memorial Day weekend.
The district is proposing to keep its 8 a.m. start time, a move that was made by the school board last summer to add 10 minutes onto each day and make the district’s “Pride” time, or intervention time, at least 30 minutes.
Pride time has allowed teachers to work with students on skills and concepts they may have missed last March, April and May when the district was virtual learning, instead of adding days at the beginning of the year, Gee said.
A public hearing for the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.