Superintendent: Clear Lake snow days could turn into virtual learning days

Snow days, like the one on Friday, may become a thing of the past for students and teachers in the Clear Lake Community School District.

That’s with much credit to the online learning options the district put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, Superintendent Doug Gee told the Clear Lake Board of Education Tuesday evening.

“We’re now in that realm where we can do the e-learning and so now would be a good time to be prepared to be able to do that,” he said. “I think the days of, and some kids are probably disappointed in this, but the days of snow days are going to be less and less.”

While the school board didn’t take any official action related to snow days, Gee outlined his preference for handling them this year and next after the question was posed by school board member Chad Kuhlers.

He said after discussions with the schools’ principals, the first snow day would likely be one where the district “would just not try to do anything,” but the next one, he’d like to be prepared for a virtual school day.

“I think that’s what we might want to do and that’s something we would talk about as an administrative team,” he said.