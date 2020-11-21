Superintendent: Clear Lake Schools sees continued increase in student enrollment

Since the fall of 2016, the district has seen its served enrollment increase by 111 students.

Gee said he attributes some of its growth to the increase in the district’s open enrolled in students and a decrease in the open enrolled out.

Students who open enroll in don’t live within the district but attend Clear Lake Schools, and students who open enroll out live within the district and attend a different school.

This fall, Clear Lake had 245 students who open enrolled into the district, which is 50 more than last year and 110 more than four years ago, while the number of students who open enrolled out of the district was 59, which is 12 less than last year and 24 less than two years ago.

This year’s net open enrollment is 186 students, which Gee equates to nearly $1.3 million in additional funding for the school district.

“One of the visions I had when I first came here at Clear Lake was to have such outstanding programs and staff, so parents were willing to drive up to 50 miles to get their student to Clear Lake,” Gee said in his video blog on Nov. 3.

In comparison, Mason City has seen a decrease in open enroll in students and an increase in open enroll out students.