Superintendent: Clear Lake schools attendance 'pretty good' amid COVID-19
Superintendent: Clear Lake schools attendance 'pretty good' amid COVID-19

The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Community School District during the 2019-2020 school year was 96.8%.

And this year, including COVID-19-related absences, it’s 95%, Superintendent Doug Gee told the Clear Lake Board of Education this week.

“To me that says, we’re only 1.8% fewer kids in school and we’re now into week eight, so I think we’re doing pretty good at this point,” he said.

Gee shared statistics related to the district’s COVID-19 activity while updating the school board about the its return-to-learn plan during its monthly meeting.

The data, which was through Oct. 9, was provided by the schools’ nurses, he said.

As of Friday, Oct. 9, Clear Lake Schools had 2.5%, or about 35, students and 1.7%, or about four, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.

A person quarantines if they’ve been in close contact — within six feet for 15 minutes or more — with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and a person isolates if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and if they have no symptoms but test positive for it, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

As of Sept. 29, Iowa no longer requires a 14-day quarantine for students and teachers who come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case as long as both people are wearing masks at the time the contact occurred.

Clear Lake requires all of its students and staff to wear face masks.

Zero students and two staff were positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

From July 30 through Oct. 9, the district has had five students and six staff test positive for COVID-19, Gee said.

Seven students and one staff member were in quarantine due to exposure of a positive COVID-19 case on Oct. 9.

Since Aug. 24, the first day of school, Clear Lake Schools has had 41 students and 10 staff quarantine.

As of Friday, 28 students were in isolation because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had two low- or one high-risk symptom.

Since the school year’s start, Gee said the district has had 284 students in isolation; however, less than 10 have been for more than two or three days. The majority have received an alternative diagnosis or tested negative for COVID-19 and were allowed to return to school.

Gee said about 10.2% of the district’s students are learning remotely, including 54 at the elementary, 34 at the middle school and 56 at the high school, but each day more return to the classroom.

He praised the district’s administration and staff, who’ve all put in “a tremendous amount of time” into serving the students the best they can during the pandemic.

“We’ve just got a tremendous staff, guys,” Gee said. “People who are working really, really hard and I want to commend them because they’re just doing a really good job.”

Gee said he plans to provide a similar COVID-19 update to the school board at its future meetings.

The Mason City Community School District has released its COVID-19 statistics every Friday since mid-September.

The Clear Lake Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

