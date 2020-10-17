Superintendent: Clear Lake schools attendance 'pretty good' amid COVID-19

Clear Lake requires all of its students and staff to wear face masks.

Zero students and two staff were positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

From July 30 through Oct. 9, the district has had five students and six staff test positive for COVID-19, Gee said.

Seven students and one staff member were in quarantine due to exposure of a positive COVID-19 case on Oct. 9.

Since Aug. 24, the first day of school, Clear Lake Schools has had 41 students and 10 staff quarantine.

As of Friday, 28 students were in isolation because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had two low- or one high-risk symptom.

Since the school year’s start, Gee said the district has had 284 students in isolation; however, less than 10 have been for more than two or three days. The majority have received an alternative diagnosis or tested negative for COVID-19 and were allowed to return to school.

Gee said about 10.2% of the district’s students are learning remotely, including 54 at the elementary, 34 at the middle school and 56 at the high school, but each day more return to the classroom.