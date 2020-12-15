Superintendent: Clear Lake has spent $5M on school bond referendum projects

The Clear Lake Community School District has made good progress on projects included in its $18 million bond referendum this year.
In the nine months since residents approved the district’s bond referendum, it has started, and nearly completed, projects at Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field Athletic Complex, E.B. Stillman Auditorium and the high school.
Construction has also begun on the recreation and wellness center, and the Clear Lake Board of Education has taken actions to move forward with the gym vestibule area.
Superintendent Doug Gee reviewed the district’s referendum projects, and spending, with the school board earlier this month.
“We are really in great shape, you guys, from our bond standpoint,” he said.
The bond referendum, approved during a special election in March, gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
In May, the school board directed the sale of its general obligation bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the district received nearly $19 million in net spendable proceeds.
Of that, the district has spent just over $5 million related to the referendum projects as of Dec. 8, according to a district document.
That’s with the Lions Field Athletic Complex, Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, E.B. Stillman Auditorium lighting and seating and greenhouse projects nearly completed.
The bulk of the remaining bond referendum will be spent on the wellness center and the new gym vestibule area.
Here’s a breakdown of those bond projects and where they’re at:
Wellness Center
The wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake, is under construction.
Crews with Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, have been working on the $10.6 million recreation and wellness center since Aug. 31.
The 81,000-square-foot facility is being built on district property south of the high school, north of First Avenue North and west of North 20th Street.
The wellness center will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will be an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Gym vestibule area
The new gym vestibule could be bid as early as next month.
Architects with ATURA architecture plan to present the project to the school board at its meeting in January, Gee said.
“The vestibule is turning into a really cool spot,” he said.
The project features a concession stand, restrooms, classroom space and more bleachers.
The school board hired the Clear Lake-based architecture firm to design and oversee the construction of its new gym vestibule, collaborative learning spaces and parking lot in November.
The projects are estimated to cost about $1.5 million, $700,000 and $500,000, respectively.
Gee said the projects will be bid separately, starting with the gym vestibule, then the collaborative spaces and the parking lot.
It’s the district’s goal to have the gym vestibule and collaborative learning spaces bid early next year, so they can be completed during the spring and summer.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
