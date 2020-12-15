Superintendent: Clear Lake has spent $5M on school bond referendum projects

The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.

Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.

The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.

Gym vestibule area

The new gym vestibule could be bid as early as next month.

Architects with ATURA architecture plan to present the project to the school board at its meeting in January, Gee said.

“The vestibule is turning into a really cool spot,” he said.

The project features a concession stand, restrooms, classroom space and more bleachers.

The school board hired the Clear Lake-based architecture firm to design and oversee the construction of its new gym vestibule, collaborative learning spaces and parking lot in November.

The projects are estimated to cost about $1.5 million, $700,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Gee said the projects will be bid separately, starting with the gym vestibule, then the collaborative spaces and the parking lot.