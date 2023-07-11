Most of us have had a sunburn. Whether you lost track of time tossing bags and snacking on watermelon or just forgot your sunscreen when you went out to mow, the painful, tight, dry, itchy skin of sunburn is a reminder to care for yourself during outdoor activities, no matter the time of year.

Sun protection should be part of your everyday routine, but summer pastimes generally expose more of the skin's surface, making it especially important.

Physical sunscreens, more commonly known as mineral sunscreens, work by creating a physical barrier on the skin that shields it from the sun’s rays. They include titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. These minerals tend to leave behind a noticeable white cast to the skin, but offer the only ingredients the FDA deems safe and effective.

Chemical sunscreens don’t sit on the skin or block rays. Instead, they feature active ingredients that absorb UV rays before your skin can soak them up. These chemical UV filters include: oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and octinoxate among others.

Physical sunscreen ingredients work like a reflective barrier, scattering UV rays before they penetrate your skin. Chemical sunscreens are partially absorbed into the skin and create a chemical reaction that helps prevent UV damage.

Use enough to cover your entire face and body, avoiding the eyes and mouth. An average-sized adult or child needs at least one ounce of sunscreen, or about the amount it takes to fill a shot glass, to evenly cover the body from head to toe, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

Be aware that some ingredients could exacerbate skin conditions like rosacea or melasma. Young children are more likely to experience side effects, such as a rash and infants under 6 months should be kept out of the sun as no sunscreen is listed as safe by the FDA for children that age.

Sunscreens come in lotions, creams, sprays and other forms. Remember to apply 15 minutes before you go outside. This allows the sunscreen to have enough time to provide the maximum benefit. Don't forget the places we don't often think about: the tops of the ears, the scalp, the tops of your hands.

No sunscreens are "waterproof.” All sunscreens eventually wash off. Sunscreens labeled "water resistant" are required to be tested according to the SPF test procedure, according to the FDA. The labels are required to state whether the sunscreen remains effective for 40 minutes or 80 minutes when swimming or sweating, and all sunscreens must provide directions on when to reapply.

Not all sunscreens are broad spectrum, so it is important to look for it on the label. Broad spectrum sunscreen provides protection from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. There are two types of UV radiation that you need to protect yourself from – UVA and UVB. All FDA approved sunscreens work on both UVA and UVB radiation.

Sunburn is an uncomfortable situation, but the lack of sun protection long term can lead to skin cancers. These cancers vary from mild and easily removable to serious disease in which tumors can metastasize to other parts of the body.

According to the Mayo Clinic there are three common skin cancer types.

Melanoma is a disease in which cancer cells form in melanocytes, the cells that color the skin. It may appear as a mole or freckle.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. When found early, BCC is highly treatable using a range of therapies.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is the second most common form of skin cancer, characterized by abnormal growth of the skin cells on the top surface of the skin.

Sunscreen is just one tool in the bag of sun protection. Dress yourself and especially your infants in long pants and sleeves made of lightweight loose fabrics. Wide brimmed hats with neck protection in the form of a scarf or bandana offer added protection.

The FDA recommends choosing sunglasses with a UV400 rating or “100% UV protection” on the label. These sunglasses block more than 99% of UVA and UVB radiation and provide the most protection against UV rays.

Do not mistake dark-tinted sunglasses as having UV protection. The darkness of the lens does not indicate its ability to shield your eyes from UV rays. Many sunglasses with light-colored tints can offer the same UV protection as very dark lenses. Sunglasses without UV protection allow the pupil of the eye to open wider, letting in more damaging rays.

The suns rays are at their strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use these tips and avoid times of intense UV light such as these will help you to protect yourself and loved ones.