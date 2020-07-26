Sunrooms bring the outdoors inside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa is known for its natural beauty that’s always changing, from the green grass of spring and summer to the autumn leaves of red, gold and orange to the pure white of new fallen snow that sparkles in the sun like diamonds.

However, sweltering heat or bitter cold – not to mention flies and mosquitoes – can keep even the biggest nature fans indoors.

A sunroom built onto your house is a great solution to this problem, according to Paul Despenas, vice president of marketing for Midwest Construction.

“It’s like bringing the outdoors inside,” he said of the innovative spaces being more widely added onto houses.

Midwest Construction, which was founded in Mason City 65 years ago and opened an additional location in the Des Moines area in 1985, has been in the sunroom business since 1987.

Despenas said his brother-in-law, Mark Eaton, who used to work at the family-owned company and is now retired, was the one to suggest building sunrooms.

“He talked us all into it,” he said.

Eaton got the idea when visiting his in-laws, who were spending the winter in Arizona, and seeing their neighbor’s sunroom, according to Despenas.