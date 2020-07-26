Sunrooms bring the outdoors inside

Iowa is known for its natural beauty that’s always changing, from the green grass of spring and summer to the autumn leaves of red, gold and orange to the pure white of new fallen snow that sparkles in the sun like diamonds.
However, sweltering heat or bitter cold – not to mention flies and mosquitoes – can keep even the biggest nature fans indoors.
A sunroom built onto your house is a great solution to this problem, according to Paul Despenas, vice president of marketing for Midwest Construction.
“It’s like bringing the outdoors inside,” he said of the innovative spaces being more widely added onto houses.
Midwest Construction, which was founded in Mason City 65 years ago and opened an additional location in the Des Moines area in 1985, has been in the sunroom business since 1987.
Despenas said his brother-in-law, Mark Eaton, who used to work at the family-owned company and is now retired, was the one to suggest building sunrooms.
“He talked us all into it,” he said.
Eaton got the idea when visiting his in-laws, who were spending the winter in Arizona, and seeing their neighbor’s sunroom, according to Despenas.
However, back in the 1980s, most sunroom materials weren’t designed for northern climates with harsh winters, he said.
Then Eaton found out about Joyce Manufacturing in Ohio. Their Oasis All Season Sunrooms can be enjoyed 365 days a year, whether it’s 100 degrees outside with 90 percent humidity or if it’s 30 below, according to Despenas.
“We haven’t looked back since,” he said.
Oasis sunrooms are built with tempered, insulated glass that reduces the loss of heat through the windows from the furnace in the winter. Despenas said this keeps the room at a comfortable temperature while preventing frost from forming on the windows.
The glass also reduces the heat and ultraviolet rays entering the room during the summer, according to Despenas.
On a recent hot and humid day, he conducted a temperature test inside an Oasis Leisure Room 2600, Midwest Construction’s most popular sunroom models.
The temperature inside the sunroom near the south-facing windows was just 78 degrees. The floor temperature was 75 degrees.
People want sunrooms for all kinds of reasons, Despenas said.
Some already have a patio, porch or deck, but want to enclose it with glass so they can enjoy it without worrying about heat, wind or insects, he said.
Others want a sunroom as an addition to their home.
Despenas said Midwest Construction has even built two-story sunrooms.
The company has a traveling 16 x 12 sunroom model the staff can take to home shows.
Despenas said people always ask, “Can I really use this all year round?”
Sometimes previous customers will walk by, see people inside the sunroom, and tell them they can.
They also say “their only regret is they didn’t do it bigger,” Despenas said.
Home show visitors don’t get the true sunroom experience because the model is placed inside a building with a controlled environment, according to Despenas.
However, the Midwest Construction office in Mason City has a bigger sunroom attached, while the Grimes office has two.
Despenas said so many people some to see the sunrooms after a home show that “it’s like a revolving door.”
