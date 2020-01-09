Sunde, Anderson and others endorse Buttigieg

State lawmaker Kristin Sunde and Kirsten Anderson, a former staff worker for Iowa Senate Republicans who was awarded a judgement after she claimed she was fired for reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, are among 25 new Iowa endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“Mayor Pete is a uniter with a fresh, positive perspective,” Anderson said in a statement distributed by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has a keen worldview, thanks to his time in the military, and a fresh perspective on the local government issues that affect us daily. He understands the need to unite Americans around the urgent challenges facing our communities, and he recognizes the importance we play in international politics.”