Sunde, Anderson and others endorse Buttigieg

State lawmaker Kristin Sunde and Kirsten Anderson, a former staff worker for Iowa Senate Republicans who was awarded a judgement after she claimed she was fired for reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, are among 25 new Iowa endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Anderson previously endorsed Kirsten Gillibrand, who dropped out of the race in August.
“Mayor Pete is a uniter with a fresh, positive perspective,” Anderson said in a statement distributed by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has a keen worldview, thanks to his time in the military, and a fresh perspective on the local government issues that affect us daily. He understands the need to unite Americans around the urgent challenges facing our communities, and he recognizes the importance we play in international politics.”
Pete Buttigieg endorsers include:
• State Representative Kristin Sunde, West Des Moines
• Mike Moreland, former Iowa State Representative, Ottumwa
• Nick Maybanks, Assistant Linn County Attorney
• Paul Adams, Mayor Pro-Tem of Mason City
• Matt Bemrich, Mayor of Fort Dodge
• Steve Weipert, Mayor of Marquette
• Brian Bruening, Chair of Clayton County Democrats
• Larry Popenhagen, former Fayette County Auditor
• Edward Josten, Elkader City Council
• Curt Snitker, Lansing City Council
• Rob Archibald, Hiawatha City Council
• Dean Genth, former Obama Cerro Gordo County leader
• Andy Carlson, Decorah City Council Member
• Jim Hussey, Mid-Prairie School Board Member
• Erica Barker, Maquoketa City Council
• Nathan Woodward, Maquoketa City Council
• Sean Thompson, former Ogden City Council Member
• Andy Dudler, former University Heights City Council Member
• Heidi Thompson, former Ogden School Board Member
• Bob Thomas, Centerville School Board Member and former Chair of Appanoose County Democrats
• David Miles, former member of the Iowa Board of Regents
• Loree Miles, Planned Parenthood Board member and volunteer
• Cody Howell, community activist, Johnson County
• Adam Wright, mental health activist, Linn County
• Kirsten Anderson, women’s rights advocate, Polk County