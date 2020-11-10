 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sukup Manufacturing Co. installs new solar array
0 comments
alert top story

Sukup Manufacturing Co. installs new solar array

{{featured_button_text}}

In recent years, businesses around the country have been looking for more ways to find sustainable energy while helping out the environment.

Sukup solar array

A look at the new 780-kilowatt solar array located northwest of Sukup's plant in Sheffield. Photo courtesy of Sukup Manufacturing Co.

That trend is no different here in North Iowa.

The Forest City Community School District has considered solar panels, and North Iowa Area Community College broke ground on its new solar array project in September.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. in Sheffield is the latest to get in on the trend. The company installed a new 780-kilowatt solar energy system this fall in partnership with Van Wall Energy.

Along with positioning the company to adjust to future changes in electricity rates, the new array will offset about 10% of Sukup’s energy needs.

“We feel a certain responsibility to care for the community and lessen our carbon footprint,” supply chain manager Andy Schmitt said. “It’s a nice PR piece but at the same point, it is important to us.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new array is located northwest of the plant on farmland that Sukup already owned. The company used about one-third of that piece of ground to install this with the idea that it could be expanded in the future.

Sukup has worked with Van Wall in the past on projects. Members of the two companies have visited Haiti to demonstrate sustainability and farming practices, among other things. Van Wall reached out to Sukup to see if they would be interested in partnering for the project.

“It wasn’t our first rodeo jumping into talking about solar and looking at its application for our plant,” Schmitt said. “The timing was just right on this one and, given the relationship in the past with Haiti, it was a nice tie-in for us.”

Iowa has had many ups and downs regarding weather in the past few years. The derecho that ravaged through much of central Iowa and damaged 850,000 acres of crops was the most recent extreme weather event to hit the state.

In a letter, CEO and President Steve Sukup addressed how the new solar arrays can potentially limit these instances of inclement weather.

“Our embrace of clean energy alone won’t solve the problem, but we’re proud to be an example of that what is good for the environment can also be good for business,” Sukup said.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is hopeful it can continue to grow its efforts in sustainable energy and feels this new solar array is a step in the right direction.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 10

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News