Sukup Manufacturing Co. installs new solar array

In recent years, businesses around the country have been looking for more ways to find sustainable energy while helping out the environment.

That trend is no different here in North Iowa.

The Forest City Community School District has considered solar panels, and North Iowa Area Community College broke ground on its new solar array project in September.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. in Sheffield is the latest to get in on the trend. The company installed a new 780-kilowatt solar energy system this fall in partnership with Van Wall Energy.

Along with positioning the company to adjust to future changes in electricity rates, the new array will offset about 10% of Sukup’s energy needs.

“We feel a certain responsibility to care for the community and lessen our carbon footprint,” supply chain manager Andy Schmitt said. “It’s a nice PR piece but at the same point, it is important to us.”

The new array is located northwest of the plant on farmland that Sukup already owned. The company used about one-third of that piece of ground to install this with the idea that it could be expanded in the future.