Suit filed in Cerro Gordo County inmate death gets trial date

Trial has been set for a lawsuit brought forth by the family of an inmate who died in the custody of the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

A jury trial was set for Nov. 13, 2023 last month by the Cerro Gordo County Court for a lawsuit filed against the county, city of Mason City, and six employees of the Cerro Gordo County Jail after the death of inmate Ricky Allen Christianson in November 2020, according to court documents.

Christianson's children, Samantha Christianson Bashir, Cody Christianson, and Zachariah Halvorson brought the lawsuit in last November, naming jail employees Justin Faught, Lisa Fausnaugh, Andrew Steenblock, Matthew Holt, and an individual named only as Defendant Kramer, alongside the county and city, as those responsible for the death of their father. Mason City police officer Ben Vandenbroeke was also initially named in the suit, but was later dismissed after it was shown he was not a party to Christianson's intake at the jail.

Christianson was booked into the jail on the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2020, on a warrant for violation of parole, and began having seizures in his shared jail cell later that night and again the next morning.

Security camera footage shows employees remove Christianson from his cell in a wheelchair at 7:02 a.m., Nov. 18. After an hourlong gap in footage, which the county asserts was due to a technical issue, Christianson is seen being moved at 8:09 a.m. into a padded solitary cell, which is typically used to house inmates who are prone to injury or self-harm.

Christian was left alone at 8:14 a.m. and can be seen on still footage captured by the security camera lying on his back, covering his face with his hands. Christianson was found dead an hour and a half later when an employee checked on him again.

The documents allege the defendants knew that Christianson was being treated for a condition that caused life-threatening seizures and had alcoholism as well. According to the suit Christianson himself relayed his healthcare needs to the jail staff, as well as the fact that he'd had a seizure the day before, but that the defendants acted "deliberately indifferent and/or reckless and/or negligent" by not addressing Christianson's needs.

The named defendants have denied this claim in subsequent court filings.

