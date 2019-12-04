{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Student Action, a progressive student group, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.

The group is a local affiliate of a national organization that advocates for tuition-free college for all and the cancellation of student loan debt.

“Only Bernie Sanders has proven to be an ally and voice for young people throughout his lifetime, and we’re confident that he’ll continue to do so when he’s president,” Iowa Student Action organizer Sara Castro said in a statement distributed by the Sanders campaign. “Candidates need to do more than just say they support young people; they need to show that support. Sanders’ ‘College for All’ plan, including undocumented and formerly incarcerated people, along with full debt cancellation, shows he is willing to fight for us.”

