Iowa Student Action, a progressive student group, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.
The group is a local affiliate of a national organization that advocates for tuition-free college for all and the cancellation of student loan debt.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
“Only Bernie Sanders has proven to be an ally and voice for young people throughout his lifetime, and we’re confident that he’ll continue to do so when he’s president,” Iowa Student Action organizer Sara Castro said in a statement distributed by the Sanders campaign. “Candidates need to do more than just say they support young people; they need to show that support. Sanders’ ‘College for All’ plan, including undocumented and formerly incarcerated people, along with full debt cancellation, shows he is willing to fight for us.”
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (1).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (2).jpg
A student of Northwood-Kensett High School stands to offer an answer to Sen. Bernie Sanders' question of what it means to live paycheck-to-paycheck at a presidential campaign event on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (3).jpg
A student of Northwood-Kensett High School stands to offer an answer to a question posed by Sen. Bernie Sanders' at a presidential campaign event on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (4).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (5).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (6).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (7).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (8).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (9).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (10).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (11).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (12).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (13).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (14).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (15).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (16).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (17).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (18).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (19).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (20).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (21).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (22).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (23).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (24).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (25).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (26).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (27).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (28).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (29).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (30).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (31).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders greets a baby and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (32).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders greets a baby and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (33).jpg
A baby bites the finger of Sen. Bernie Sanders as he greets the child and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (34).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders reacts to being bit by a baby while greeting the child and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses a big crowd on Sunday, May 5, at a presidential campaign stop in Osage.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.