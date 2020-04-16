Strong Iowa lottery sales slipping

Also, the 95 retail outlets that sell lottery products that are now closed averaged about $10,000 a day in Iowa Lottery product sales, so that is expected to have an estimated $300,000 impact in lost sales, she noted.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the Iowa Lottery will meet its budgeted projections for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30,” Neubauer added.

While Iowans likely are spending less of their discretionary dollars on travel, given the current COVID-19 environment, they also are functioning under restricted movement, which means fewer trips running errands when they might have picked up a lottery ticket in the process, she said.

“With any of us spending a lot more time at home while social distancing, we know that folks are looking for entertainment choices, and scratch tickets are one of the options for some, especially our extended-play games like Crossword and Bingo that are designed to provide more playing time per ticket.

“We believe that factor has helped buoy scratch-ticket sales.”

Through March, the $57.1 million the lottery has provided Iowa’s budget is more than $3 million above the budgeted proceeds. The budgeted amount for the entire fiscal year is slightly more than $70 million.