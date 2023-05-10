Iowa weather extremes make a mess of concrete, asphalt and other road structures. Over time this wear can become dangerous to drivers and construction is necessary for repairs or replacement.

The city of Mason City has a number of projects slated for the 2023 construction season.

12th Street Northeast bridge over Ideal Creek replacement: On 12th Street Northeast, between Florida and North Illinois avenues, sits the Ideal Creek. The bridge will be fully replaced over the course of the 120-day project that began in April. Detour information is posted near the site.

12th Street NE Street and utility rehabilitation: 12th Street NE from North Federal Avenue to North Kentucky Avenue. The project will begin in this month and is a major rehabilitation of 12th Street Northeast. Initially, work will be on underground water, sanitary and storm sewer utilities followed by a hot asphalt resurfacing. Additionally, pedestrian ramps will be installed at intersections. Construction will go on into the fall and residents are encouraged to make alternate travel routes for daily commutes.

2023 Capital Improvement Projects: The Street Rehabilitation Program, Street Panel and Curb Replacement and Pavement Traffic Marking projects are part of the city's efforts to make the area safer and more walkable. These projects are often short-term repairs or replacements that my pop up in your neighborhood or on your commute.

The city is also focused on the construction of trails and trailheads with Destination Iowa funds to complete a number of projects in the works. The first segment of the Highline Trail is already under contract and is likely to be completed this season. The section runs from First Street Southeast to Fourth Street Northeast and includes improvements to the safety structures on trail bridges.

Other Destination Iowa projects include the Birch Drive conversion from a risky road to a trail head and park, the Illinois Avenue Bridge rehabilitation and the completion of small Highline Trail projects.

Check the City of Mason City's Facebook page or website for more information about construction projects within the city.