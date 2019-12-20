Steyer adds Iowa staff

Tom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign added new staff members in Iowa, and the California businessman’s campaign now features a total of 50 staffers statewide, the campaign announced.

“Our team has done an incredible job connecting to voters and we see that reflected every week as we increase in the Morning Consult early state tracker,” Steyer campaign state director Michael Edwards said in a statement. “On caucus night, all the energized volunteers and committed precinct captains that our team has connected with are going to turn out and show how strong Tom’s message is in Iowa.”