{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is opening six new campaign offices in Iowa: in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City, and Waterloo. The California businessman’s campaign previously had offices in Des Moines and Davenport.

“Every office we open grows our capacity to connect to caucus-goers, identify precinct captains, and build on the energy that increases every time that Tom is in-state and voters are able to hear from him,” Steyer campaign state director Michael Edwards said in a news release. “We are ready to sprint to February 3 and continue to grow our team until then.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments