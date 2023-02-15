The stage is set, the lights are hot and the show is definitely ready to go on as Stebens Children's Theatre presents "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

North Iowans are likely familiar with Alice and her friends, says director Tom Ballmer. "We end up doing 'Alice in Wonderland' or 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' about every five years or so. It's a classic with lots of great characters and action," Ballmer said.

Alice, played by Elsa Bookmeyer, steps through her mirror to meet the players in her chess set. Along the way, she encounters action, adventure and even a few battles. "My favorite part is just all the characters Alice meets," Elsa says. Elsa spends the whole show on stage as Alice, but it's the other actors she interacts with that bring the thrills and excitement she loves about the play.

Brynn Christianson, who plays the Red Queen, knows there are no small parts. "I think the best part about this play is the challenge of having just a couple of scenes but being able to really establish your character."

Ballmer said many students he works with are shy in their everyday lives, but given a character and a set of lines they blossom. Bookmeyer describes her fellow cast members as "kind of crazy," but says that kids who feel self-conscious should give Stebens a try. "Once you start acting, you kind of find who you can be," Bookmeyer said.

This production is a big one.

"It's nice to have such a large cast and give everyone a chance to participate. We do a lot of big shows like this for the kids," Ballmer said.

It has been a record year for student participation. "After COVID and wearing our shields for a couple of seasons, we're really getting a lot of kids. It's been a banner year, really fun," Ballmer said.

The actors were quick to give praise to the detailed costumes and set. "This is my 14th show, and we've never had such an intricate set. It spans the whole stage," said Christianson.

Show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 21 and 22; 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19; and 6 p.m. Feb. 24. The production is sponsored by North Iowa Community Credit Union.

Stebens Children's Theatre offers five tiers of weekly classes for students ages 7-18 who have an interest in acting or stagecraft. There are six mainstage productions each season. Students who would like to participate can register online.

Community members who would like to support the theater are invited to the "Alice Through the Looking Glass"-themed annual fundraiser, "Stebens in Wonderland," Feb. 25 at the Columbia Club in Mason City. The evening will feature music from Paul Weitzel, trivia, drinks and food. Tickets can be purchased at the Stebens box office or at the door.