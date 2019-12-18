Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden added 25 new endorsements, including state senator Herman Quirmbach, of Ames, and former state legislator Brian Schoenjahn, of Arlington.
“We live in divisive times and a dangerous world. America needs a new President, one who can heal the divisions at home, repair the trust and cooperation of our allies abroad, and regain respect for America and America’s values from friend and foe alike,” Quirmbach said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “Joe Biden’s vast international experience will be especially useful in reopening foreign markets for Iowa’s farmers, whose income has been cut in half since the high point of the (Barack) Obama-Biden administration.”
The full list of Biden endorsements includes:
• Herman Quirmbach, Iowa State Senator from Ames
• Brian Schoenjahn, former Iowa State Senator from Arlington
• Jake Blitsch, former Iowa State Representative and U.S. Navy Veteran
• Dave Fish, Mayor of Belle Plaine
• Roger Laughlin, Mayor of West Branch
• Maxine Bussanmas, Mayor of Bevington
• John Krogman, former Mayor of Atlantic and Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Member
• Jeri Vogt, Crawford County Supervisor
• Rick Lincoln, Clinton County Sheriff
• Lewis Rosser, former member of the Ames School Board
• Al Havens, Tiffin City Councilmember
• Pat Taylor, Jefferson Township Trustee
• Rev. Steve Perkins, Pastor at Bethel AME Church in Davenport
• Ritchie Kurtenbach, President of Waterloo Building and Construction Trades
• Rob Tully, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
• Alma Puga, President of LULAC Council 381 in Denison
• Diane Hamilton, Vice Chair of Buena Vista County Democrats from Storm Lake
• Christine Greene Louscher, former Kossuth County Democrats Chair and Co-Chair of 50/50 in 2020 from Algona
• Betty Lord-Dinan, former Clayton County Democrats Chair
• Tim Lapointe, former Cerro Gordo County Democrats Chair
• Fran Zichal, Clayton County Democrats Treasurer
• Ann Hart, Allamakee County Democrats Secretary and Retired Waukon Principal
• Bob Chambers, former candidate for U.S. Congress
• Becky Greenwald, former candidate for U.S. Congress
• Dick Dinan, former candidate for County Supervisor
