State’s tab in Branstad discrimination lawsuit rises to $2.8 million

Attorneys for Branstad have blasted the proceedings as a “show trial” that echoed back to 1982 when he defeated Conlin in the gubernatorial election. They contend the verdicts weren’t supported by substantial evidence and conflict with the law, but Sand said statements included in the appellate briefs “are just beyond the pale in terms of language” about the case.

“It’s still a poor decision for taxpayers, and I say that as someone who has spent a lot of time in courtrooms and I’m still disappointed — frankly disgusted — by some of the language, the divisive language that has been used in the briefs,” said Sand, a former assistant Iowa attorney general before he was elected to serve a four-year term as state auditor in 2018.

“To read the things that were written in those briefs, it’s just entirely inappropriate to have taxpayers paying for that,” he added. “If they’re really interested in protecting taxpayers, why aren’t we doing this on a contingency basis? The defense attorney should only be getting paid if there’s actually a net reduction in what taxpayers owe from this point forward — meaning if they get paid, it ought to be because taxpayers overall are paying less or up to the same amount. If they think the case is so good, they ought to be doing it that way.”