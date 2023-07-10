DES MOINES – Western Iowa was the recipient of some much-needed precipitation last week, and farmers statewide had 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. Reports were received of farmers beginning to harvest oats for grain.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms, along with unseasonably cool temperatures, brought relief to farmers and moisture-stressed crops across Iowa last week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As corn tassels continue to emerge, thunderstorms remain in the forecast over the next several days along with near-seasonal temperatures."

Topsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 42% short, 42% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 45% short, 35 percent adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn silking hit 22% this week, six days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Some reports were received of corn starting to dough. Corn condition remained steady at 61% good to excellent. Forty-six percent of soybeans were blooming, five days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods reached 7%, four days ahead of last year and one day ahead of normal. Soybean condition rated 52% good to excellent. Sixty-seven percent of oats were turning color, eight days ahead of last year and five days ahead of normal. Oat condition improved slightly with 52% good to excellent.

The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 58% complete, nine days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the average. Hay condition improved slightly to 35% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 24% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay as pasture conditions remained below average.

Weather summary

Showers and thunderstorms produced widespread rainfall through the reporting period, according to Provided by Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. There were pockets of near-normal to above-average totals in western, northeast and southeast Iowa; some stations measured one to three inches of above-normal amounts. The rest of the state had rainfall deficits in the 0.50-1.00-inch range. Temperatures were also unseasonably cool with negative departures of up to seven degrees northwest; the statewide average temperature was 68.8 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at several north-central stations to 3.11 inches in Salem. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.64 inch, while the normal is 1.07 inches. Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s high temperature of 96 degrees on the 3rd, 11 degrees above normal. Vinton (Benton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 42 degrees on the 7th, 18 degrees below normal.