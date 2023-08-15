DES MOINES – Central and southeast Iowa were the recipients of above-average precipitation that limited days suitable for fieldwork to 4.7 during the week ending Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as harvesting oats. Continued precipitation has helped alleviate further crop stress although conditions remain relatively dry.

“Seasonal temperatures and generally dry conditions accompanied Iowa State Fairgoers as they enjoyed the first few days of their favorite fair activities and foods,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Forecasts are indicating warmer and drier conditions for the rest of the fair, which is also favorable for Iowa farmers looking to bale hay, chop silage and prepare to seed cover crops.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 34% short, 51% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 43% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn in the dough stage reached 78% this week, five days ahead of both last year and the five-year average. Twenty-three percent of the corn crop was dented, five days ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Corn condition rated 58% good to excellent. Soybeans setting pods reached 87%, one week ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Some reports of soybeans starting to turn color were received. Soybean condition improved to 58% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 95%.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 68% complete, 17 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition improved slightly to 24% good to excellent. Livestock producers have continued to supplement with hay in the prolonged dry conditions, but overall livestock conditions have been decent with the lower-than-average temperatures this week.

Weather summary

The Iowa State Fair kicked off amid sunshine and warmth. Temperatures last week were near to below average with the coolest conditions southwest; Iowa’s average temperature was 71.6 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal. Several weather systems brought widespread rainfall with near- to above-normal totals at more than half of Iowa’s stations.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.10 inch at several stations to 6.90 inches in Maxwell (Story County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.32 inches while the normal is 0.97 inch. Several stations across Iowa reported the week’s high temperature of 91 degrees on the 11th, on average eight degrees above normal. Chariton (Lucas County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on the 9th, 10 degrees below normal.