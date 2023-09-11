DES MOINES -- Less than half of Iowa's corn and soybean crop was rated good to excellent as of Sunday, the worst showing of the season, as continued drought takes it toll.

Another week of above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation resulted in 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for Iowa farmers during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Although areas of Iowa received some rain over the weekend, persistent dryness and expanding drought continue to dominate,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Hot temperatures and a lack of rain have produced varying crop conditions, which may lead some farmers in pockets of the state to start harvesting earlier than usual.”

Field activities included chopping corn silage as well as cutting and baling hay. A few reports of corn and soybean harvest were received.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 37% very short, 42% short, 21% adequate and 0 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 35% very short, 43% short, 21% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn in the dent stage or beyond was 90% this week, six days ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. Thirty-eight percent of the state’s corn crop has reached maturity, one week ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Corn condition declined three percentage points to 46% good to excellent. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 67%, six days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Soybeans dropping leaves was 25% this week, one week ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Soybean condition fell 5 percentage points to 44% good to excellent.

The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 98% complete, 15 days ahead of last year and roughly three weeks ahead of the average. Pasture condition rated just 15% good to excellent. Getting water to livestock was a challenge for producers, with reports of some producers selling livestock due to lack of water and having to feed hay.

Weather summary

Unseasonable warmth early in the reporting period gave way to more seasonal temperatures through the end of the week, along with some chilly overnight lows, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The statewide average temperature was 69.3 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall was again sparse with widespread deficits of over 0.50 inch across much of Iowa, though the northeast registered near-normal totals.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at many Iowa stations to 1.10 inches at Dubuque Lock and Dam (Dubuque County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.07 inch while the normal is 0.84 inch. Waterloo Municipal Airport reported the week’s high temperature of 100 degrees on the 3rd and 4th, with Algona (Kossuth County) joining on the 3rd. This reading was on average 20 degrees above normal. Fayette reported the week’s low temperature of 35 degrees on the 8th, 16 degrees below normal.