DES MOINES — Hot and humid weather with well below normal precipitation throughout Iowa gave farmers 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United State Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“While seasonal conditions have returned after last week’s sweltering heat wave, several daily records were broken across the state as a result of the hot temperatures and high humidity,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Those seeking to bale hay, chop silage, plant cover crops or complete other farm work may find opportunities with the hot and dry conditions that are expected to continue into September, but our crops and pastures could certainly use some badly needed rain.”

Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as harvesting oats. Persistent dry weather has put continued stress on crops, especially soybeans with multiple reports of disease entering fields.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 23% very short, 45% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 28% very short, 45% short, 26% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn in or beyond the dough stage reached 96% this week, eight days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-two percent of the corn crop was dented or beyond, five days ahead of last year and four days ahead of normal. Six percent of the state’s corn crop has reached maturity. Corn condition declined six percentage points to 54% good to excellent. Soybeans setting pods reached 97%, one week ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. Soybeans turning color was 15% this week, two days ahead of normal. Reports of soybeans dropping their leaves were received this week. Soybean condition dropped six percentage points to 53% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain is nearly complete.

The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 90% complete, 18 days ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition rated 23% good to excellent. The hot and humid weather severely stressed livestock across the state, with several reports of death loss.

Weather summary

Iowans experienced the warmest reporting period of the growing season as an expansive heat dome set up over the Midwest, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Stations across the state observed triple-digit air temperatures and dewpoints in the upper 70s and low 80s, creating oppressive heat index values; the statewide average temperature was 80.0 degrees, 10.1 degrees above normal. Unseasonably dry conditions persisted under the stable weather pattern with stations in west-central and eastern Iowa not receiving measurable rain totals.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at many stations to 1.78 inches in Lake Park (Dickinson County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.18 inch; the normal is 0.91 inch. Decorah (Winneshiek County) and Waterloo Municipal Airport (Black Hawk County) reported the week’s high temperature of 105 degrees on the 23rd, on average 23 degrees above normal. Waterloo began reporting observations in 1895 and the high on the 23rd broke the previous daily record of 99 degrees set in 1948. Estherville (Emmet County) reported the week’s low temperature of 49 degrees on the 27th, six degrees below normal.