DES MOINES – A dry, hot week allowed Iowa farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Field activities included cutting hay and harvesting oats. More reports were received of farmers applying fungicides. The continued dry conditions made crop stress more widespread.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 42% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 47% short, 32% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn silking hit 92% this week, one week ahead of last year and five days ahead of normal. Thirty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days ahead of both last year and the five-year average. Five percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage, eight days ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Corn condition dropped to 59% good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of soybeans were blooming, nearly two weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods reached 57%, three days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition fell to 55% good to excellent. Ninety-eight percent of oats were turning color with 55% harvested for grain, a day behind both last year and the five-year average. Oat condition rated 55% good to excellent.

The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 93% complete, six days ahead of both last year and the average. The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 33% complete, 11 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Hay condition rated 36% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 23% good to excellent. Some livestock producers have been hauling water and feeding hay to their cattle in the continued dry conditions. Intense heat this week brought a lot of stress to livestock with some feedlots experiencing death loss.

Weather summary

A large-scale ridge that brought oppressive heat across the south over the last weeks lifted into the Midwest early in the reporting period. Iowans experienced several days of unseasonably hot temperatures and a stifling triple-digit heat index; the statewide average temperature was 77.9 degrees, 4.8 degrees above normal. Rain fell over several days with strong to severe thunderstorms toward the weekend. Overall, it was an unseasonably dry week with stations reporting negative departures above 0.50 inch.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation in west-central and north-central Iowa to 2.67 inches at Dubuque Regional Airport (Dubuque County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.40 inch while the normal is 0.95 inch. Keokuk Lock and Dam (Lee County) reported the week’s high temperature of 101 degrees on the 28th, 16 degrees above normal. Forest City (Winnebago County) reported the week’s low temperature of 51 degrees on the 24th, 11 degrees below normal.