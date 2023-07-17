DES MOINES – Much-needed rain fell across most of Iowa last week, resulting in farmers having 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included cutting hay and harvesting oats. Some reports were received of farmers starting to apply fungicides.

“Iowa received much-needed and widespread rainfall last week, along with some unfortunate, isolated reports of crop damage from strong winds, hail and a few weak tornadoes in southwest Iowa,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Scattered storms are possible early in the week, with seasonal temperatures and precipitation expected to return as corn continues to tassel across the state.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 35% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 40% short, 43% adequate and 2% surplus.

Corn silking hit 49% this week, five days ahead of last year and two days ahead of normal. Eight percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, eight days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average. Corn condition improved to 64% good to excellent. Sixty-eight percent of soybeans were blooming, one week ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods reached 17%, three days ahead of last year but equal to the five-year average. Soybean condition rose to 58% good to excellent. Eighty-six percent of oats were turning color, 11 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Oats harvested for grain reached 13%, one day behind the five-year average. Oat condition rated 51% good to excellent.

The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 74% complete, one week ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Reports were received of farmers working on their third cutting of hay. Hay condition improved to 41% good to excellent. Pasture condition rose to 30% good to excellent. Recent precipitation helped to improve hay and pasture condition, although growth remains slow and below average.

Weather summary

Iowans experienced the wettest reporting period since early May, as widespread rainfall was coupled with wind and hail from severe thunderstorms. Dense wildfire smoke also returned at week’s end, blotting out the sky and creating a copper-colored sun. Conditions remained cooler than normal with a statewide average temperature of 72.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.12 inch in Bloomfield (Davis County) to 5.29 inches in Nora Springs (Floyd County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.24 inches, while the normal is 1.05 inches. Several southern stations reported the week’s high temperature of 93 degrees on the 11th, on average six degrees above normal. Audubon (Audubon County) reported the week’s low temperature of 46 degrees on the 10th, 16 degrees below normal.