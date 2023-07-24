DES MOINES – Another dry but relatively cool week left Iowa farmers with 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Despite dry conditions, the below-average temperatures over the past week provided moisture-stressed crops some relief,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Though the entire state remains abnormally dry or in some level of drought, and the hottest stretch of July is forecasted this week, initial August outlooks are showing some chances for cooler and wetter conditions.”

Field activities included cutting hay and harvesting oats. Reports were received of farmers applying insecticides and fungicides. Persistent dry weather has raised concerns regarding crop conditions.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 42% short, 43% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 46% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn silking hit 79% this week, six days ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Nineteen percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, five days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the five-year average. Some reports were received of corn starting to dent. Corn condition rated 63% good to excellent. Eighty-one percent of soybeans were blooming, one week ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods reached 35%, two days ahead of last year and one day ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition remained steady at 58% good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of oats were turning color, 11 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of normal. Oats harvested for grain reached 36%, one day ahead of last year and one day ahead the five-year average. Oat condition remained 51% good to excellent.

The state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 86% complete, six days ahead of both last year and the average. The state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 20% complete, 12 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Hay condition dropped to 37% good to excellent. Pasture condition fell to 24% good to excellent. Pasture and hay growth remain slow and below average, resulting in supplemental feeding of livestock.

Weather summary

Unseasonably cool conditions continued over Iowa through the reporting period, with negative temperature departures in the four to six-degree range across the state, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The statewide average temperature was 69.3 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal. The southwest corner of Iowa experienced three days of widespread and near-normal rainfall with much of north-central and east-central Iowa reporting departures of an inch or more below average. Weekend storms also brought measurable totals to the northeast corner.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation across a large northwest-to-southeast swath of Iowa to 1.50 inches in Adair (Adair County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.18 inch; the normal is 0.99 inch. Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s high temperature of 89 degrees on the 22nd, four degrees above normal. Fayette (Fayette County) and Vinton (Benton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 48 degrees on the 18th, on average 12 degrees below normal.