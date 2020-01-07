State marks 11 years of Smokefree Air Act

Officials with the state Department of Public Health marked the 11th year of Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act on Tuesday by noting the law has generated more than 6,000 complaints since it was enacted in 2008.

Health officials said the 6,400 complaints about smoking in prohibited places ranked as following: bars, 1,670; restaurants, 1,370; retail stores/service, 1,102; government, 441; and educational facilities, 242.

The department says any Iowan may report a violation of the Smokefree Air Act anonymously by calling (888) 944-2247 or online at smokefreeair.iowa.gov.

Business owners also may visit the website to find free resources such as signage. Businesses may need new signage that features the updated web address, smokefreeair.iowa.gov.

Iowans seeking smoke-free rental properties may visit smokefreehomes.iowa.gov, where more than 18,000 smoke-free rental units are listed.

According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey, smoking has declined among Iowa adults from 23.2 percent in 2000 to 17.1 percent in 2017. However, an estimated 400,000 Iowans still smoke cigarettes.

Free help to quit tobacco is available at quitlineiowa.org or by calling 800-QUIT-NOW.

