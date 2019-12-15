{{featured_button_text}}

Three state legislators are among a batch of 15 endorsements for Eddie Mauro’s campaign in Iowa’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the state’s U.S. Senate race next year.

Among those endorsing Mauro are state lawmakers Ruth Ann Gaines, Ako Abdul-Samad and Charlie McConkey.

“It has become quite evident that our Republican counterparts have put politics over people. It is crucial that we put a new face in Washington that will have Iowans’ best interests at heart, and Eddie Mauro is that advocate that we can truly believe in,” Dr. Frantz Whitfield, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Waterloo and another endorser, said in a statement provided by the Mauro campaign.

