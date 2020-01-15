State lawmaker endorses Klobuchar

“Like Sen. Booker, Sen. Klobuchar has run a campaign with a positive, unifying message that will bring this country together --- not divide us,” McConkey said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Sen. Klobuchar is committed to championing economic policies that give all Iowans and Americans an opportunity to succeed. For Sen. Klobuchar and myself, respecting the dignity of work means raising the minimum wage, making sure people have a secure retirement, and supporting universal health care for all Americans. Amy is someone who tells the truth, doesn’t make promises she can’t keep, and has people’s backs.”