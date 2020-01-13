State funding of Iowa’s regent campuses holds key to tuition rates

If lawmakers this session approve the full $18 million requested increase for next year, the UI and ISU each would get $7 million more and UNI would get $4 million more — allowing the UI and ISU to hold tuition increases to 3 percent for Iowa undergraduates and UNI, potentially, to keep its base rate frozen.

Regents have repeatedly stressed that higher education funding from the state remains significantly less than in the 2009 budget year.

The campuses have placed more emphasis on state support — and on improving internal efficiencies and finding creative revenue sources — as the tuition revenue, even with the increases, remains in question.

Higher education experts warn of a looming enrollment cliff thanks to a drop in birthrates shrinking the pool of collegiate prospects. Brent Gage, UI associate vice president for enrollment management, has said the Midwest will be especially hard-hit, with forecasts projecting a 19 percent drop in students attending national four-year institutions from 2012 to 2029.

“If we do nothing at the University of Iowa, if we do exactly what we’re doing right now, what should we expect between 2012 and 2029?” Gage asked during a July presentation. “We should expect that we would be 15 percent smaller.”