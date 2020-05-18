State confirms first cases of children with COVID-19-linked inflammatory disease

UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids officials said the illness “appears to be a post-viral inflammation of the blood vessels including the vessels in the heart.” The condition can appear anywhere between a few days to a few weeks after COVID-19 infection.

The syndrome has been compared to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, another rare childhood inflammatory condition that presents with similar symptoms.

“These two syndromes appear similar in that they both seem to cause what we call post-infectious inflammation, meaning that several weeks after a likely infection, people might develop signs of inflammation throughout the body,” said Pedati over video during the governor’s briefing.

“We do think this is a new condition distinct from Kawasaki disease,” she added.

According to a survey conducted by ABC News, health officials in 20 states and Washington, D.C., are investigating at least 200 confirmed or suspected cases of the syndrome in children thought to have been affected by COVID-19.

In New York, at least three children have died and more than 100 cases are being monitored, the state health department said.