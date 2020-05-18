State confirms first cases of children with COVID-19-linked inflammatory disease

A rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children is now a mandatory reportable illness to state public health officials after a Cedar Rapids hospital confirmed its providers are caring for two young patients with the mysterious illness.
UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids confirmed on Monday that it has the state’s first reported cases of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents. Officials declined to offer more details on these patients, citing privacy concerns.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the state health department, confirmed during the governor’s daily news briefing that the Iowa Department of Public Health had received reports of two cases in Eastern Iowa on Friday afternoon.
Both patients currently are in stable condition, Pedati said during the briefing on Monday.
In addition to making up a smaller proportion of those infected by COVID-19, most diagnosed children have not developed serious respiratory failure symptoms as has been observed in adults since the pandemic began. However, late last week federal public health officials alerted states of a new illness associated with COVID-19 among children.
Also known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or PMIS, it is a rare, potentially deadly syndrome that has appeared in recent weeks among hundreds of children across the country who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids officials said the illness “appears to be a post-viral inflammation of the blood vessels including the vessels in the heart.” The condition can appear anywhere between a few days to a few weeks after COVID-19 infection.
The syndrome has been compared to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, another rare childhood inflammatory condition that presents with similar symptoms.
“These two syndromes appear similar in that they both seem to cause what we call post-infectious inflammation, meaning that several weeks after a likely infection, people might develop signs of inflammation throughout the body,” said Pedati over video during the governor’s briefing.
“We do think this is a new condition distinct from Kawasaki disease,” she added.
According to a survey conducted by ABC News, health officials in 20 states and Washington, D.C., are investigating at least 200 confirmed or suspected cases of the syndrome in children thought to have been affected by COVID-19.
In New York, at least three children have died and more than 100 cases are being monitored, the state health department said.
On Monday, Pedati announced it was now mandatory for medical providers and local public health departments to report cases of this new syndrome to the state public health department.
Under this mandate, hospitals must report any potential cases to the state. In turn, that information goes back to the local health departments through the Iowa Disease Surveillance System for further investigation.
It’s unclear how this condition will affect the return to school, but Pedati said public health officials will continue to collaborate with other entities as they gather more information and learn more about this rare condition.
According to UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids officials and other public health experts, symptoms of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents include:
• Persistent fever
• Conjunctivitis, or pink eye
• Rash
• Enlarged lymph nodes
• Swollen hands or feet
• Abdominal pain without explanation
• Vomiting and/or diarrhea.
