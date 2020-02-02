State bill dictating pay limits for county supervisors doesn't ruffle local officials

Supervisor pay differences

While the legislation could reduce salaries for supervisors in larger Iowa counties, it would leave open a chance for pay spikes in smaller counties across the state.

Here are the current differences between supervisor pay and median income in North Iowa counties:

Butler County:

Latest available salary- about $30,000

Median income- $53,937



Cerro Gordo County:

Latest available- About $52,000

Median income- $50,569

Floyd County:

Latest available- about $39,000

Median income- $48,607



Franklin County:

Latest available- about $35,000

Median income- $48,172



Hancock County:

Latest available- about $35,000

Median income- $48,172



Kossuth County:

Latest available- about $33,000

Median income- $54,868



Mitchell County:

Latest available- about $40,000

Median income- $53,675

Winnebago County:

Latest available- about $31,000

Median income- $50,072



Worth County:

Latest available- about $30,000 for the supervisors

Median income- $50,880



Wright County:

Latest available- about $34,000 for the supervisors

Median income- $48,935

