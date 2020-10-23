State auditor's report on Manly focuses on disbursement, procedural issues

First and foremost was the recommendation that "duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee."

However, the report does then quickly note that such a recommendation might not be feasible for a smaller city staff.

"We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees," state officials wrote. "However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials."

Independent

As for the issue of certain records not agreeing with utility billing and account reconciliations, state officials proposed that the Manly City Council or an independent person designated by that body should review the utility reconciliations and monitor delinquent accounts.

"The reviews should be documented by signing or initialing and dating the reconciliations. The City should ensure all utility billing registers are retained," state officials wrote.