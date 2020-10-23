State auditor's report on Manly focuses on disbursement, procedural issues

When a report on the city of Manly from Iowa Auditor Rob Sand dropped in the past week, it didn't take any time getting to the crux of the matter.
The 15-page offering relayed that investigators found such issues as: a lack of segregation of duties, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, transfers between funds not always getting approved, bank reconciliations not being independently reviewed and a deficit balance existing in the Capital Projects Fund for the period of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
"Nine of the thirteen findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year," state officials wrote near the beginning of the report. "The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions."
Limited numbers
After ticking through the broader findings and the way that the investigation was conducted, which included obtaining financial reports and bank reconciliations as well as reviewing the city's internal controls, the report laid out potential fixes for the city.
First and foremost was the recommendation that "duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee."
However, the report does then quickly note that such a recommendation might not be feasible for a smaller city staff.
Support Local Journalism
"We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees," state officials wrote. "However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials."
Independent
As for the issue of certain records not agreeing with utility billing and account reconciliations, state officials proposed that the Manly City Council or an independent person designated by that body should review the utility reconciliations and monitor delinquent accounts.
"The reviews should be documented by signing or initialing and dating the reconciliations. The City should ensure all utility billing registers are retained," state officials wrote.
Finally, when it came time to delve into the deficit of $34,241 in the Capital Projects Fund, the report suggested that the city should "investigate alternatives to eliminate this deficit to return the fund to a sound financial condition."
Officials from the City of Manly were contacted several times, by phone, for this story as well as by email and were unable to respond.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!