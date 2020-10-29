State audit finds social worker misused money meant for N. Iowa programs

A state special investigation has found a woman who was the coordinator for two juvenile social service organizations in North Iowa improperly spent more than $25,000.
The state's report on Jenna Haglund's handling of the finances for Families Making Connections (serving Floyd, Mitchell and Chickasway counties) and Partners 4 Children (serving Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties) has been sent to the Floyd County Attorney's office for further review and possible criminal charges.
DHS and Judicial Districts' Juvenile Court Services provide money to use for preventive, community – and family-based support instead of institutional care. It was at the request of Floyd County officials, who had concerns about improper credit card use and inaccurate time sheets, that the state auditor conducted an investigation into the two North Iowa programs, according to the final report released on Wednesday.
Floyd County serves as the fiscal agent for both programs, and receives payments from the state for the programs, processes payroll, offers benefits to program employees and handles all accounting.
Haglund began working for Families Making Connections and Partners 4 Children as coordinator in September 2017. She resigned in February 2019.
Support Local Journalism
That same month, the Floyd County Auditor's office received a call from the Charles City Hy-Vee, saying the county's Hy-Vee credit card account had a balance in excess of $1,000 and that a payment had not been made since 2018. The store director said staff had been in contact with Haglund several times, who said she would take care of the bill.
In early March, the county contacted the state auditor's office to ask for the investigation.
The state auditor's office found $26,342.81 of improper disbursements, according to the report. Nearly $19,000 of the total was attributed to Haglund charging hours to the organizations that were actually spent working instead for a nonprofit, where she was also employed part-time. Haglund also recorded nearly $1,000 worth of time that she was actually on leave, according to the audit. There were also about $3,200 of improper mileage and credit care reimbursements that the audit discovered, as well as $3,200 of employer payments to insurance on Haglund's behalf for hours she did not work. Haglund repaid $2,355.82 of the money, according to the report.
When interviewed about the overlapping work on her time sheet, Haglund told investigators she was efficient enough to get her work with the two programs done and still have time during the day to work at the nonprofit. She also said that she made use of the Hy-Vee credit card for personal purchases because she was in a "bad spot," and didn't know what else to do, according to the report.
Insufficient record-keeping prevented the state from any further examination of the finances for the two groups for improprieties, the report said.
Haglund is now employed as a social worker for the Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!