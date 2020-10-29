State audit finds social worker misused money meant for N. Iowa programs

In early March, the county contacted the state auditor's office to ask for the investigation.

The state auditor's office found $26,342.81 of improper disbursements, according to the report. Nearly $19,000 of the total was attributed to Haglund charging hours to the organizations that were actually spent working instead for a nonprofit, where she was also employed part-time. Haglund also recorded nearly $1,000 worth of time that she was actually on leave, according to the audit. There were also about $3,200 of improper mileage and credit care reimbursements that the audit discovered, as well as $3,200 of employer payments to insurance on Haglund's behalf for hours she did not work. Haglund repaid $2,355.82 of the money, according to the report.

When interviewed about the overlapping work on her time sheet, Haglund told investigators she was efficient enough to get her work with the two programs done and still have time during the day to work at the nonprofit. She also said that she made use of the Hy-Vee credit card for personal purchases because she was in a "bad spot," and didn't know what else to do, according to the report.

Insufficient record-keeping prevented the state from any further examination of the finances for the two groups for improprieties, the report said.

Haglund is now employed as a social worker for the Charles City and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts.

