Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement

It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county.

After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for nearly an hour, supervisors AJ Stone and Mark Smeby reopened the regular meeting to accept the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's report that the LLP met the basic requirement of having a manure management plan.

However, the two supervisors were of split mind when it came to approving Summit Pork IV LLP’s application to build. Smeby was in favor while Stone was opposed. Since Supervisor Enos Loberg was absent, there was no quorum, the decision was split and the motion to accept the application did not pass. But the application does not require approval from the board.

“They can have three ‘nays’ and the application can still go to the DNR,” Worth County resident Russ Johnson said. “County control is gone. Even state control is gone. They (the state) would have to make legislation to actually stop them (industrial ag companies.)”

Johnson said neighboring property owners had barely any notification of the proposed CAFO, prompting him to ask for the matter to be added to the board's agenda.

Residents Cindy Mueller, Heather Butler, and Aaron Thomas spoke in opposition. The three each own businesses, boarding and training horses with a therapeutic riding program, providing day care, and raising and selling organic pork and chickens, respectively. Each said they fear the CAFO will be a huge detriment to their businesses.

In addition, comments were made about the smell of manure and rotting carcasses, increased traffic on roads bringing hogs in and out, and the sound of thousands of squealing hogs. Several residents said they chose to live in the area specifically because there were no local hog confinements.

Large hog confinement operations often see a lower property tax rate as well. Worth County Assessor Cindy Thompson explained that ag land is assessed at up to $2,000 an acre, while commercial property is assessed at upwards of $20,000 an acre.

Suzie Quam, another concerned Worth County resident, joined the public meeting via Zoom. She said she has lived in the area close to 30 years and she monitors the DNR vs CAFOs very closely. As of mid-September, she said the Iowa DNR maps shows there are 42 million swine in Iowa, and that doesn’t count the operations below 1,800 head per building.

“Bruce Rastatter and Jeff Brakke have formed a partnership and they plan to infiltrate Worth County, plus the surrounding counties,” Quam said.

“Just because something isn’t illegal doesn’t make it right,” Johnson said.

Johnson invited Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, to the meeting. “I want her to see firsthand how they operate,” Johnson said.

Bloomingdale declined to comment other than to say she was only at the meeting to listen.

Even though opposition can’t stop the proposed CAFO on a county level, “We’re still looking for a show of force. We want more people to be aware of it and to get the word out,” Johnson said.

Johnson said installation of the operation could still stop, should Summit Farms or Jeff Brakke decide to pull the application.

"But the problem is these people live in a world where there is opposition all the time. They take it as just business as usual. They don’t care about the communities and that was our biggest point to bring up at the Board of Supervisors,” Johnson said.