Woods drops out of Iowa Democratic Senate race, endorses Franken

His name will remain on the ballot, but Cal Woods has dropped out of the race for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Woods, a Navy veteran and former television reporter who grew up on a Linn County farm, announced Monday that he was exiting the race and endorsing Michael Franken,

Franken and Woods are among the five Democrats whose names are on the June 2 primary election ballot. The others are Eddie Mauro, Theresa Greenfield and Kimberly Graham.

Woods called Franken the “obvious choice” to endorse because of his unparalleled “knowledge, insight and perspective on foreign policy.”

“His commitment to health care for all Americans, addressing climate change and ending Wall Street’s stranglehold on our financial system made Mike the obvious choice,” Woods said in endorsing the retired three-star Navy admiral.

Franken, of Sioux City, welcomed the endorsement from Woods, calling it “deeply humbling.”

Woods’ name will remain on the ballot because the deadline for a candidate to withdraw from the race was March 18. Early voting in the primary began April 23.

