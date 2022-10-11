With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly

“Corn and soybean harvest continues at a rapid pace across Iowa,” said Iowa Agricultural Secretary Mike Naig. “The persistently dry weather pattern has led to drought expansion in eastern and northern Iowa but chances of showers early this week may supply some much-needed moisture with a significant cool down by the weekend.”

Corn in the mature stage or beyond was 92%, two days behind last year but five days ahead of the five-year average. Harvest of the state’s corn crop reached 23% complete, three days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 20%. Corn condition rose slightly to 63% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond were at 93%, five days behind last year but two days ahead of the five-year average. Iowa farmers were able to harvest 29% of the soybean crop during the week ending Sunday to reach 55% complete, nine days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 62% good to excellent.