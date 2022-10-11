With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly

GLOBE GAZETTE STAFF
DES MOINES — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure.
“Corn and soybean harvest continues at a rapid pace across Iowa,” said Iowa Agricultural Secretary Mike Naig. “The persistently dry weather pattern has led to drought expansion in eastern and northern Iowa but chances of showers early this week may supply some much-needed moisture with a significant cool down by the weekend.”
Topsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 39% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 22% very short, 38% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus.
Corn in the mature stage or beyond was 92%, two days behind last year but five days ahead of the five-year average. Harvest of the state’s corn crop reached 23% complete, three days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 20%. Corn condition rose slightly to 63% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond were at 93%, five days behind last year but two days ahead of the five-year average. Iowa farmers were able to harvest 29% of the soybean crop during the week ending Sunday to reach 55% complete, nine days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 62% good to excellent.
Pasture condition rated 27% good to excellent. Livestock were faring well.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down First Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Residents watch and wave as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists claim their baggage from the RAGBRAI trailers as they set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Residents watch as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Danny Grause performs on the Principal Pavilion stage as RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
