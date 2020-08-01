Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on 50 years ago in Wadena

“My grandfather was very conservative. He wore bib overalls everywhere, and here he was going out among that crowd to help set the stage back up.

“He did and they handed him a sack full of cash for his trouble.”

Bill Ramsey, a Muscatine Realtor, grew up in Oelwein. He lived 5 miles from the festival, but didn’t attend because “I was 13 and most of the publicity for it was as a hippie festival with weed and LSD and all that kind of the stuff, so my parents kept a tight leash on me.

“But I was indirectly exposed to thousands of people that were coming through on their way there. I heard the music from afar. And I saw the aftermath. I’ve been infatuated with the whole rock festival though I didn’t have the opportunity to be on site.”

Forever curious about the event, Ramsey collected photos and clippings about it and researched who actually performed there and who didn’t. He made a 37-minute video that’s on YouTube with recordings and photos of many of the artists who were there that weekend.

“There were all these planes with a lot of reporters and stuff, aerial pictures of the grounds and so forth. I’ve seen news reports that said at one time or another, there were 13 to 20 airplanes circling the grounds.