What's a snow squall?

In December 2019, various news outlets reported that a snow squall warning was issued in eastern Iowa — a first for the whole state.
On Monday morning, Oct. 19, central Iowa received its own snow squall warning for the first time, the Des Moines Register reported.
What exactly is a snow squall?
A snow squall brings white-out conditions in just a matter of minutes. On account of the accompanying wind gusts and dropping temperatures, it can create dangerously icy road conditions in the same amount of time.
While a snow squall might only bring small accumulations of snow, it can create conditions that quickly become hazardous.
So what's the difference between a snow squall and a snow storm?
The duration.
A snow squall will "move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour," according to the National Weather Service, while a snowstorm could last anywhere from hours to days.
If a snow squall warning is issued in your area, avoid travel. "There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall," says the National Weather Service.
If you're already on the road and find yourself in a snow squall without time to safely exit the roadway, slow down and turn on your headlights and hazard lights. Give yourself plenty of space from other vehicles and avoid slamming on your brakes because of the risk of losing control of your vehicle and vehicle pileups in the slick, icy conditions.
Need a refresh on best safety practices during winter? Visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter.
