You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Weather outlook: Freeze Watch in effect for northern, eastern Iowa
0 comments
alert top story

Weather outlook: Freeze Watch in effect for northern, eastern Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Freezing rain

From 2019: A budding dogwood tree is covered in freezing rain Wednesday in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Take steps to protect your tenderest garden plants: colder weather is moving in this weekend.

A freeze watch is in effect from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures as low as the upper 20s are possible across northern and east-central Iowa.

Counties included in the freeze watch include Emmet, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Butler, Bremer, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Story, Marshall, Tama and Poweshiek.

In Mason City, Friday's low is anticipated to be around 30.

Frost and freezing conditions could damage or kill crops and other vegetation; they also run the risk of potentially damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly; in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.

It's advisable to take steps sooner than later to protect your prized outdoor plants and pipes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News