Weather outlook: Freeze Watch in effect for northern, eastern Iowa

Take steps to protect your tenderest garden plants: colder weather is moving in this weekend.

A freeze watch is in effect from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures as low as the upper 20s are possible across northern and east-central Iowa.

Counties included in the freeze watch include Emmet, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Butler, Bremer, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Story, Marshall, Tama and Poweshiek.

In Mason City, Friday's low is anticipated to be around 30.

Frost and freezing conditions could damage or kill crops and other vegetation; they also run the risk of potentially damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly; in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.

It's advisable to take steps sooner than later to protect your prized outdoor plants and pipes.

